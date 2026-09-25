ABVP objects to Umar Khalid documentary screening at NALSAR University
India
The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) in Hyderabad has raised objections after a documentary on activist Umar Khalid was screened at NALSAR University of Law on September 23, 2026.
They called the event "unauthorized screening" and argued that colleges should focus on academics, not political messaging.
ABVP seeks probe into unauthorized screening
ABVP has asked the university to investigate how the screening happened without official approval.
They have emailed the vice chancellor about it, but have not heard back yet.
The group is urging NALSAR to keep campus activities academic and says steps should be taken so this does not happen again.