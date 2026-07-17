Academics demand Union Education Minister Pradhan resign over NEET mishandling
India
A group of academics and intellectuals want Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to step down, saying NEET was mishandled this year.
They point to glitches, irregularities, and a lack of transparency that left students stressed and questioning the exam's fairness.
Academics' letter urges NEET probe
The letter urges a full investigation to fix student concerns and improve future exams.
Notable signatories include former ambassador Deb Mukharji, writer-activists John Dayal and Harsh Mander, plus several respected professors, highlighting growing worries about how India's education system is being managed.