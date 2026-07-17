J&K: Man killed, 3 cops injured in shooting during encounter
What's the story
A man was killed, and three Special Operations Group (SOG) personnel were injured in a shooting incident in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district. According to news agency PTI, the incident occurred late on Thursday night when an SOG team stopped the man during an ambush on the Jaie-Gandoh road after receiving reports of suspicious activity. The deceased has been identified as Aarif Hussain, a 30-year-old resident of Cheeka village.
Incident details
Youth sustained bullet injuries
During the ambush, a scuffle broke out between Hussain and the SOG personnel.
The police officer said, "During the scuffle, an SOG jawan opened fire."
He added that "the youth sustained bullet injuries," while three police personnel were injured in the incident.
All four were rushed to Sub-District Hospital Bhaderwah and later referred to Government Medical College Doda for specialized treatment.
Investigation underway
Religious preacher detained for questioning
In connection with the incident, police have detained a religious preacher for questioning. However, his involvement in the case is yet to be established.
The area has been put on high alert with additional deployment of the Central Reserve Police Force and police personnel in Bhaderwah town as a precautionary measure.
The Army has also launched a search operation in the Jaie area following this incident, officials were quoted as saying.