US strikes Iran for 6th consecutive night
What's the story
The United States has launched a fresh wave of strikes on Iran, targeting bridges and transport infrastructure, AFP reported. The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said the attacks aimed to "further degrade Iranian military capabilities." This is the sixth consecutive night of US airstrikes on Iran, with reports claiming at least seven people were killed. Iranian state media reported that two bridges, a railway station, and an airport in southern Iran were hit.
Retaliatory strikes
In retaliation, Iran targets US airbase in Jordan
In retaliation, Iran's Revolutionary Guards targeted a US airbase in Jordan with ballistic missiles.
The strike was in response to what they called an American attack near a children's cancer hospital near Ahvaz, southwest Iran.
Iranian state media described the hospital evacuation as a result of US airstrikes that foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei slammed as "barbaric."
Regional response
Gulf allies respond to attacks
Gulf allies of the United States responded to the attacks, with Kuwait's air defenses engaging missile and drone threats.
In Qatar, a child was injured by shrapnel from a missile interception following an Iranian attack, according to the Interior Ministry.
Bahrain also activated air raid sirens as a precautionary measure.
A senior Iranian military spokesperson reiterated their stance on the Strait of Hormuz, saying on state TV that "we will never back down over the Strait of Hormuz."
Blockade reinstated
US reimposes blockade on Iranian ports
The United States has also reimposed its blockade on Iranian ports, boarding a ship in the Gulf of Oman to ensure compliance.
The US military stated that three vessels were redirected since the blockade was reinstated.
Pakistan's foreign office urged all parties to end violence and resume talks under last month's memorandum of understanding.
Diplomatic efforts
Trump threatens to target Iranian power plants, bridges
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stressed that US President Donald Trump would hold Iran "accountable" for going back on its word, but remained open to diplomacy.
She said, "They have expressed they still want to make a deal to the president. We're talking to them."
Trump's threats included targeting Iranian power plants and bridges if Tehran didn't negotiate.