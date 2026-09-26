Accused Nandan Yadav shot in leg during Jamui police encounter
India
A purported video on social media from Jamui, Bihar, in which a minor girl and her male companion were allegedly being harassed and molested by a group of youths led to quick police action.
During a police encounter, the main accused, Nandan Yadav, was shot in the leg by police (his mother claims the encounter was staged and is pleading for his innocence).
The incident has stirred controversy over how police handled things.
Chief Minister assures girl's safety, education
The chief minister has assured the family of her daughter's safety and education.
The National Commission for Women is watching closely.
This case also highlights how the POCSO Act works to protect minors but raises questions about accountability when things escalate.