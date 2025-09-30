'Betrayed in love': Techie kills self after girlfriend alleges rape 

A 29-year-old engineer, Gaurav Savanni, died by jumping in front of a train in Chhattisgarh 's Bilaspur city. His body was found on the Usalapur railway track on September 27. The incident came after he was accused of rape by his girlfriend, a charge that had left him deeply disturbed. A suicide note was recovered from the scene, which read: "I have been betrayed in love."

Background Man spent time in jail According to the police, Savanni had met the woman through a matrimonial website while he was working in Noida. Their relationship grew closer over time, but soon after, the woman filed a rape case against him. The police arrested Savanni and he spent some time in jail before being released on bail around 15 days before his death.

Distress signs Neighbors say he stopped talking to people After his release, Savanni reportedly showed signs of deep distress and social withdrawal. He stopped interacting with neighbors and appeared consistently upset. His close friend Sandeep Gupta said he was always bright and cheerful but recent events broke him. Another friend Tipsy Makkar noted he didn't talk much to anyone in recent days and seemed very mentally disturbed. Senior Superintendent of Police Rajnesh Singh said a detailed investigation is underway to find out the reasons behind Savanni's suicide.