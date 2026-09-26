Accused Rohit kidnapped, threw Nitin Kumar from train in Buxar

After Nitin's family reported the kidnapping, Railway DSP Kanchan Kumari's team tracked Rohit down to Varanasi. During questioning, Rohit admitted to this crime.

Police said he had committed a similar crime in 2024, when he threw two men from Buxar off a moving train.

Police say he would sometimes pose as a police officer, at other times as a GRP or STF personnel, and use these identities to select and trap his victims.

Now, authorities are pushing for a speedy trial so justice can be served quickly.