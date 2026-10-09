Across India, 36 of 60 protests featured Congress student groups
India just saw 60 protests break out across the country in only 10 days, according to ACLED data.
Congress and its student groups featured in 36 of the 60 protests, demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar step down.
Protests also erupted over women's safety and campus issues, showing how fired up students and young people are right now.
Campus sexual violence claims spark protests
These demonstrations weren't limited to one place. They spread from Punjab and Delhi to Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu.
Congress and its affiliated student groups featured in 36 of the 60 protests.
Allegations of sexual violence at places like Lovely Professional University (LPU) and Lady Shri Ram College (LSR) sparked especially strong responses.
The busiest day? September 28, when 20 separate protests took place: proof that students are making their voices heard on both political and social issues.