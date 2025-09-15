ACs could add ₹27,540 crore in refills costs by 2035
India's air conditioners pumped out as much carbon pollution in 2024 as all the country's passenger cars—about 156 million tons of CO2e.
With AC numbers set to jump from 62 million now to a massive 245 million by 2035, emissions are only going up.
A big culprit? Leaks of HFC-32 refrigerant, which is way more damaging for the climate than regular CO2.
What can be done?
AC sales are booming thanks to hotter days and rising incomes, but about 40% of units get refilled way too often—every year instead of every five—which just adds to costs and emissions (think ₹27,540 crore in refills by 2035).
The iFOREST team suggests smarter rules: holding manufacturers responsible for leaks and tracking refrigerants better.
If these steps work, India could cut up to 650 million tons of CO2e over the next decade.
For anyone using or buying an AC, choosing energy-efficient models and sticking to proper maintenance could make a real difference. (This is advice based on the implications of the report.)