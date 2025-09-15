Indian Army's historic train to Anantnag: What it means
Earlier this week, the Indian Army made history by sending its first-ever freight train to Anantnag, carrying 753 metric tons of winter supplies.
This move is part of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project and is a big step for military logistics in the Himalayas—helping troops get ready for tough winters.
Easing transportation
On its way back, the same train will transport Kashmiri apples to markets across India.
For local farmers, this means a more reliable way to ship produce—especially when monsoon landslides make roads risky or unusable.
It's a smart setup that helps both soldiers and growers.
Chenab Bridge
Holding it all together is the Chenab Bridge, opened this year and now famous as the world's highest railway arch bridge.
Built to handle wild weather and steep terrain, it keeps Kashmir connected—making life easier for both army supply chains and everyday trade.