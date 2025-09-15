Maharashtra: 44 people stranded as heavy rains trigger floods

IMD issues orange alert for Beed, neighboring districts

With dam water levels rising fast in Marathwada, flood risks are only getting worse for people living near riverbanks.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Beed and neighboring districts, warning about more heavy rain ahead.

Authorities sent over 350 million alerts through the Sachet app so residents can prepare, while extra teams are on the ground to help tackle flooding and waterlogging.