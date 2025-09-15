Delhi metro accident: Deputy secretary dead, wife critical India Sep 15, 2025

A recent accident near Delhi Cantonment metro station left Navjot Singh, a Finance Ministry Deputy Secretary, dead and his wife severely injured after their motorcycle was hit by a BMW reportedly driven by Gaganpreet Singh.

Instead of being taken to a nearby hospital, they were driven 17km away to Nulife Hospital—where the suspect's father served as director—which has led to controversy about why that decision was made.