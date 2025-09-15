Delhi metro accident: Deputy secretary dead, wife critical
A recent accident near Delhi Cantonment metro station left Navjot Singh, a Finance Ministry Deputy Secretary, dead and his wife severely injured after their motorcycle was hit by a BMW reportedly driven by Gaganpreet Singh.
Instead of being taken to a nearby hospital, they were driven 17km away to Nulife Hospital—where the suspect's father served as director—which has led to controversy about why that decision was made.
Investigation underway
Eyewitnesses say the BMW struck the motorcycle from behind.
Singh's wife has filed a complaint, saying her pleas for treatment at a closer hospital were ignored.
Their son believes his father might have survived if help came sooner.
Police have seized both vehicles and called in forensic experts as the investigation continues.