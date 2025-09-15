India to use Indus river water for local needs

Union minister shares update on river cleanup efforts

Union Minister C R Paatil shared that this initiative is being coordinated by the Home Ministry and the Ministry of External Affairs.

He also highlighted big wins in river cleanup—like 211 sewage plants running under Namami Gange, and AI-powered boats clearing up the Yamuna.

Plus, Telangana is leading when it comes to building new water structures, showing how local efforts are helping tackle India's ongoing water crisis.