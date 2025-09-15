Next Article
India to use Indus river water for local needs
India
India is moving ahead with plans to use more water from the rivers covered by the Indus Water Treaty at home, after suspending the Indus Water Treaty following an attack in Jammu and Kashmir.
The main goal? To help ease water shortages across several states and support farmers who've been struggling.
Union minister shares update on river cleanup efforts
Union Minister C R Paatil shared that this initiative is being coordinated by the Home Ministry and the Ministry of External Affairs.
He also highlighted big wins in river cleanup—like 211 sewage plants running under Namami Gange, and AI-powered boats clearing up the Yamuna.
Plus, Telangana is leading when it comes to building new water structures, showing how local efforts are helping tackle India's ongoing water crisis.