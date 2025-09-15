Bihar: Police lathi-charge job aspirants protesting delay in constable exam India Sep 15, 2025

In Patna, Bihar Police used lathi-charge to disperse job seekers protesting delays in constable exam dates and vacancies.

The group gathered at Dak Bungalow crossing, chanted slogans, and broke through barricades, leading to traffic jams.

Despite police requests to leave, the crowd stayed put until force was used.

SSP Kartikeya K Sharma warned that those breaking protest rules could face legal action.