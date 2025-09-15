Next Article
Bihar: Police lathi-charge job aspirants protesting delay in constable exam
India
In Patna, Bihar Police used lathi-charge to disperse job seekers protesting delays in constable exam dates and vacancies.
The group gathered at Dak Bungalow crossing, chanted slogans, and broke through barricades, leading to traffic jams.
Despite police requests to leave, the crowd stayed put until force was used.
SSP Kartikeya K Sharma warned that those breaking protest rules could face legal action.
PM Modi to visit Bihar today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Bihar on Monday to launch projects worth over ₹36,000 crore—right as these protests are making headlines.
The job aspirants have been urging the state government to speed up the recruitment process, hoping their voices will finally be heard.