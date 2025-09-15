Next Article
SC clears Vantara animal rescue center of all wrongdoing
The Supreme Court has cleared Gujarat's Vantara animal rescue center of any wrongdoing after a detailed probe.
This follows allegations raised in public interest litigations (PILs) about how the center got its animals, but the court confirmed everything was above board and within legal limits—so those earlier concerns have been put to rest.
Team led by ex-judge looked into case
A special team headed by retired Justice Jasti Chelameswar looked into the case, along with Justice Raghavendra Chauhan and others.
Their findings showed no illegal activity at Vantara.
For context, Justice Chelameswar is known for his strong stances in big cases like Aadhaar and NJAC, making his involvement here especially notable.