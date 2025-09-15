Next Article
Pune police rescue driver from home of ex-IAS trainee
India
Pune police rescued truck driver Prahlad Kumar after he was reportedly abducted and found at the home of Manorama Khedkar, whose daughter is former IAS trainee Puja Khedkar.
The incident started when Kumar's cement mixer got into an accident, leading police to trace him to the Khedkar residence.
Manorama faces charges for kidnapping, obstructing police work
When officers arrived, Manorama allegedly tried to block them from entering and even used her dogs as a deterrent—a video of this was shared on X.
Despite her efforts, police managed to free Kumar.
Manorama now faces charges for kidnapping and obstructing police work.
Meanwhile, Puja Khedkar is dealing with a separate fraud case; she received anticipatory bail from the Supreme Court earlier this year.