Pune police rescue driver from home of ex-IAS trainee

Manorama faces charges for kidnapping, obstructing police work

When officers arrived, Manorama allegedly tried to block them from entering and even used her dogs as a deterrent—a video of this was shared on X.

Despite her efforts, police managed to free Kumar.

Manorama now faces charges for kidnapping and obstructing police work.

Meanwhile, Puja Khedkar is dealing with a separate fraud case; she received anticipatory bail from the Supreme Court earlier this year.