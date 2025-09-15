Pune rain: 70 people evacuated, schools shut

The downpour shut schools in Hadapsar due to waterlogging and led authorities to release water from local dams as a safety move. Emergency teams were busy helping people in flooded areas.

Flights diverted at Pune airport

Pune airport had a rough morning on September 15, with 14 flights diverted and several delays thanks to heavy rain and low visibility.

The IMD has issued yellow and orange alerts for Pune until September 16—so more wet weather could be on the way.