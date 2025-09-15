Next Article
Pune rain: 70 people evacuated, schools shut
India
Heavy rain hit Pune on Sunday night, flooding parts of the city and leading to the evacuation of nearly 70 people.
Haveli taluka saw 180mm of rain while Lohegaon got 129.2mm.
Theur village was especially hard-hit as overflowing drains forced disaster teams to step in.
Waterlogging, dam water release in Pune
The downpour shut schools in Hadapsar due to waterlogging and led authorities to release water from local dams as a safety move.
Emergency teams were busy helping people in flooded areas.
Flights diverted at Pune airport
Pune airport had a rough morning on September 15, with 14 flights diverted and several delays thanks to heavy rain and low visibility.
The IMD has issued yellow and orange alerts for Pune until September 16—so more wet weather could be on the way.