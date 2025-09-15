Next Article
Kurnool: 5-year-old boy dies, 10 hurt as school wall collapses
India
A tragic accident struck a private school in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh, on Monday when a wall collapsed during morning prayers.
Five-year-old Raqib lost his life, and 10 other students were hurt and are now being treated in hospital.
Probe launched into incident
Authorities have launched an investigation to find out what went wrong and if there was any negligence.
Officials say they're making sure the injured get proper care, and have stressed that schools must follow safety rules more strictly from now on.