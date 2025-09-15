Elphinstone bridge closure, waterlogging lead to massive traffic jams

Police out in full force to help manage things

Key routes like Khar, Milan, and Andheri subways were hit hard by waterlogging, while areas such as Dadar TT, Mankhurd, Chembur, Kings Circle, Agripada's Maratha Mandir Road, and Worli's Poonam Chambers Junction saw bumper-to-bumper traffic.

Police were out in full force to help manage things—though many residents complained about poor coordination near hospitals. Even ambulances struggled to get through.

As Deputy Commissioner Dipali Dhate put it: during peak hours it was hectic, but now it seems moving slowly.