Elphinstone bridge closure, waterlogging lead to massive traffic jams
Mumbai woke up to a messy Monday as heavy overnight rain and the closure of Elphinstone Bridge led to massive traffic jams across the city.
Major spots like Tilak Bridge, Hindmata, and Parel were waterlogged, leaving cars stuck and commuters frustrated.
Even Curry Road and Lotus Jetty in Worli weren't spared from the flooding.
Police out in full force to help manage things
Key routes like Khar, Milan, and Andheri subways were hit hard by waterlogging, while areas such as Dadar TT, Mankhurd, Chembur, Kings Circle, Agripada's Maratha Mandir Road, and Worli's Poonam Chambers Junction saw bumper-to-bumper traffic.
Police were out in full force to help manage things—though many residents complained about poor coordination near hospitals. Even ambulances struggled to get through.
As Deputy Commissioner Dipali Dhate put it: during peak hours it was hectic, but now it seems moving slowly.