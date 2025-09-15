Nepal's interim PM Sushila Karki expands Cabinet; inducts 3 ministers 

Nepal 's interim Prime Minister Sushila Karki has expanded her Cabinet by inducting three new ministers. The new ministers include Kulman Ghising as Minister of Energy, Urban Development, and Physical Infrastructure; Om Prakash Aryal as Minister of Law and Home Affairs; and Rameshwor Khanal as Minister of Finance. The names were submitted to President Ram Chandra Poudel for approval, with the swearing-in ceremony taking place on Monday morning at Shital Niwas.

Recent developments Cabinet expansion follows deadly protests The Cabinet expansion comes after violent protests against corruption and restrictions on social media, which left at least 72 dead. The interim government is tasked with stabilizing the country and conducting fresh elections by March 5. Karki, a former chief justice, was appointed as interim PM on Friday after KP Sharma Oli was ousted amid the protests led by Gen Z. She formally took office on Sunday.

Governance goals Karki promises to investigate violence perpetrators In her first address, Karki stressed that her administration is not here to "taste power" but to stabilize the country and prepare for elections within six months. She also promised state support for families affected by the protests and vowed to investigate those responsible for the violence. The Cabinet expansion was delayed due to Karki's busy schedule, but she is now considering more ministerial appointments.