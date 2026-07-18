Activist Sonam Wangchuk hospitalized Saturday after 20-day hunger strike
India
Activist Sonam Wangchuk was hospitalized Saturday after his health took a hit during a 20-day hunger strike at Jantar Mantar.
Delhi Police said the move followed expert medical advice and a High Court order, aiming to ensure his safety as he recovers.
Police, paramilitary deployed at Jantar Mantar
Police and paramilitary forces have been stationed around Jantar Mantar, with barricades set up to manage crowds.
There was some pushback from protesters during Wangchuk's transfer, but officials handled it calmly.
Deputy Commissioner Sachin Sharma described the hospitalization as a "much needed medical intervention" and police urged everyone to keep protests peaceful.