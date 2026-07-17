Addagalla Keerthi dies by suicide, family says Sumanth refused marriage
India
A 24-year-old software engineer, Addagalla Keerthi, died by suicide in her Mumbai paying guest room on July 14, 2026. Her family says she was heartbroken after her boyfriend of nearly eight years, Sai Sumanth, refused to marry her.
After her death, they took her body to his village, Ponduru, and insisted on posthumous marriage rituals before the funeral.
Family demands mangalsutra, police register case
Keerthi's family staged a protest at Sumanth's house, asking him to tie a mangalsutra around her body as part of the rituals.
The situation got tense and police had to step in. Eventually, Sumanth's family allowed the funeral in Ponduru.
Mumbai Police have registered a case and are investigating Keerthi's death, reminding us how complicated relationships can get when emotions run high.