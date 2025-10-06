Advocate who threw shoe at CJI suspended

BCI suspends Kishore, disciplinary proceedings initiated

The Bar Council of India immediately suspended Kishore from practicing law anywhere in the country and started disciplinary proceedings. He has 15 days to respond before the suspension could become permanent.

After being questioned by court officials, Kishore was released without charges; police were told to return his belongings.

CJI Gavai said he wasn't affected by the incident and court business went on as usual.

No further criminal action has been reported so far.