Advocate who threw shoe at CJI suspended
On Monday, advocate Rakesh Kishore, 71, attempted to throw his sports shoe at Chief Justice of India BR Gavai during a Supreme Court hearing.
Security stopped him before the shoe reached the bench and quickly removed him from the courtroom.
As he was led out, Kishore shouted, "Sanatan ka apman nahi sahenge" ("We will not tolerate insult to Sanatan"), upset over CJI Gavai's earlier dismissal of a petition about a mutilated idol as "publicity interest litigation."
A note found with Kishore echoed his objection.
BCI suspends Kishore, disciplinary proceedings initiated
The Bar Council of India immediately suspended Kishore from practicing law anywhere in the country and started disciplinary proceedings. He has 15 days to respond before the suspension could become permanent.
After being questioned by court officials, Kishore was released without charges; police were told to return his belongings.
CJI Gavai said he wasn't affected by the incident and court business went on as usual.
No further criminal action has been reported so far.