Next Article
Tiruchi power cut on October 7; check timings, areas
India
Heads up, Tiruchi! There's a planned power cut on October 7, from 10am to 4pm in several city neighborhoods.
TNPDCL says this is for maintenance work, so if you live in Sanjeevi Nagar, Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, Moovendar Nagar or Rathna Nagar, it's a good idea to charge your devices and plan ahead.
Outlying areas affected too
Suburban spots like Posampatti, Podavur, Ettarai and Adavathur Sandhai will also have the lights out from 9:45am to 4pm because of work at the Adavathur Sub-station.
Residents are encouraged to prep for the downtime—maybe time to catch up on some offline hobbies!