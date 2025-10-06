Next Article
First snowfall of the season at Kedarnath Temple
Kedarnath Temple just got its first snowfall of the season, turning the famous shrine into a stunning snowy scene on Monday.
Even with temperatures dropping fast thanks to a Western Disturbance, thousands of devotees showed up—bundled in raincoats and woolens—to take in the view and pay their respects.
IMD issues orange alert for Uttarakhand
With heavy rain and hailstorms expected on October 6 and 7, the India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for Uttarakhand.
As a safety move, authorities in Chamoli have put all trekking activities on hold for two days—so if you're planning an adventure, it's best to wait until things clear up.