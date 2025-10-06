Valmiki Jayanti 2025: Date, significance, and rituals

The festival kicks off at 12:23pm on October 6 and wraps up at 9:16am on October 7. Temples across India will host ceremonies and cultural programs.

Valmiki's journey from dacoit to sage

Valmiki started life as Ratnakar, a feared dacoit. Guided by Narada Muni, he transformed into a sage through deep reflection and went on to write the epic Ramayana—24,000 verses about Lord Rama's journey.

He even sheltered Sita during her exile and taught her sons Kusha and Lava, passing down lessons that still inspire today.