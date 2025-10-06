SCAORA calls lawyer's shoe-throwing at CJI 'intemperate,' seeks contempt
A lawyer allegedly tried to throw a shoe at Chief Justice of India BR Gavai during court proceedings—a move the Supreme Court Advocates-on-Record Association (SCAORA) called "disrespectful and intemperate."
The association, led by Vipin Nair, urged the Supreme Court to step in and start contempt proceedings to defend the dignity of the judiciary.
SCAORA urges legal professionals to maintain decorum
SCAORA pointed out that actions like this damage public trust in the courts and threaten essential respect between lawyers and judges.
While freedom of speech is important in law, SCAORA reminded everyone it comes with a responsibility to act with restraint.
The association also called on all legal professionals to maintain decorum and protect both unity and independence within the judicial system.