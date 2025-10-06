'I love Muhammad' controversy: UP cleric's aides receive ₹1.25cr notices

Five associates of controversial cleric Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan have been issued recovery notices collectively worth over ₹1.25 crore for alleged power theft at e-charging stations in Bareilly , Uttar Pradesh . The action comes after a joint team raided the Baan Khana area last week and discovered five e-charging centers using stolen electricity. An FIR was registered, and recovery notices were issued against the accused.

Details revealed Amount owed by each accused The recovery notices were issued against Wasim Khan, Monish Khan, Barkaan Raza Khan, Aman Raza Khan, and Ghulam Navi. The amount owed by each is: ₹15.39 lakh, ₹22.29 lakh, ₹37.32 lakh, ₹26.92 lakh, and ₹26.57 lakh, respectively. All five are reportedly close to Ittehad-e-Millat Council chief Raza Khan and have been booked in similar cases before for operating illegal charging units with stolen electricity.

Ongoing probe Action will be taken against complicit officials: Chief Engineer Chief Engineer Gyan Prakash termed the case "serious" and announced a three-member committee to investigate possible complicity of power department staff. He said, "Action will be taken against any official found complicit." The district administration has directed strict recovery proceedings, with Bareilly Additional District Magistrate Santosh Kumar Singh assuring that "strict recovery will be ensured as soon as copies of the RCs are received."