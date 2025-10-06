Bihar voter list shrinks by 69 lakh ahead of elections

ECI aims for cleaner, more accurate voter lists

Most deletions happened because of reported deaths, duplicate entries, or people moving away—Patna and Purnia districts especially saw a drop in female voters due to double registrations.

On the flip side, over 21 lakh new voters (including lots of first-timers aged 18-19) have joined the rolls.

The ECI says it wants to roll out this Special Intensive Revision process nationwide soon, aiming for cleaner and more accurate voter lists everywhere.