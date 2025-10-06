YouTuber Mani Meraj arrested for rape, forced religious conversion
Mani Meraj, a well-known YouTuber and IPL commentator, was arrested in Patna after a fellow YouTuber accused him of rape, forced religious conversion, abortion, and fraud.
The complainant describes a three-year ordeal where Meraj allegedly used a fake identity to drug and assault her under the promise of marriage.
Meraj's rise to fame and the case's impact
Meraj's story is pretty striking—he went from working as a butcher to becoming an online star with millions of followers and even acted in Bhojpuri films.
Now, his arrest has sparked major attention because of his popularity and the seriousness of the claims.
Hindu Raksha Dal leader Pinky Chaudhary has spoken up for the victim, urging justice and asking others to stay alert.
The investigation is ongoing as police look into all aspects of the case.