Bihar polls: EC to monitor social media for misinformation
India
With Bihar voting on November 6 and 11, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar says the focus is on fighting fake news and countering misinformation.
The Election Commission will monitor social media for misinformation and tighten checks to stop illegal drugs, liquor, and cash from slipping through.
Results drop on November 14.
Over 7.4 crore people can vote
Over 7.4 crore people can vote across 243 constituencies—including more than 14 lakh first-timers.
Polling stations are adding help desks, ramps, and volunteers to make things smoother for everyone.
Plus, police will patrol some booths on horseback for extra safety.