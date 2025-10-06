'Rhinos drown...roads turn rivers': Bengal floods leave trail of destruction 

Heavy, unabating rains in West Bengal have left a trail of destruction, killing at least 28 people and leaving dozens missing. The worst-hit region is Darjeeling , where Mirik alone has witnessed 13 deaths, while many remain missing as rescue operations continue. The heavy downpours in North Bengal have caused landslides, causing roads to cave in and leaving many tourists stranded during the Durga Puja vacations.

Wildlife impact Viral video shows rhinos floating in floodwaters A viral video, said to be from near the Jaldapara National Park, shows rhinos floating in floodwaters and even chasing people. The park is home to the famous one-horned rhinoceros and other endangered species. The severe weather has also caused heavy damage across the border in Nepal. The neighboring country has seen the death toll caused by water-induced disasters rise to 47, while nine are missing, The Kathmandu Post reported.

Video showing rhinoceros floating in water Rhinos are floating in the water and even chasing people in flooding Torsa River near Jaldapara National Park which is a protected wildlife sanctuary located in the Alipurduar district of West Bengal, near the foothills of the Eastern Himalayas.



Rescue efforts Elephants come to rescue stranded tourists Amid the chaos, elephants have emerged as reliable heroes. Ravikant Jha, Assistant Wildlife Warden of Jaldapara, said elephants are helping transport stranded tourists after a wooden bridge collapsed. "Our elephants have brought 2-4 tourists across the river because the bridge near the lodge broke due to rain," he said. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has also stepped in with flood and water rescue operations.