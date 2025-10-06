Next Article
Navi Mumbai police label Khedkar kidnapping case as organized crime
India
Navi Mumbai police have now labeled the recent kidnapping of a truck cleaner—linked to Dilip Khedkar, father of ex-IAS officer Pooja Khedkar—as organized crime.
It all started on September 13 when Khedkar's car reportedly hit a truck, leading to a fight and the alleged abduction of Prahlad Kumar, who was then held at the Khedkars's bungalow.
Police seek more custody for accused to uncover facts
Police say this wasn't just a random scuffle but a planned act by influential people.
The case has been tough to crack with key evidence like CCTV footage missing and the Khedkar family not fully cooperating—Dilip's wife Manorama is even avoiding police after getting interim bail.
The police want more time in custody for the accused, arguing it's essential for uncovering what really happened.