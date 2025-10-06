Next Article
Delhi to ask SC for green crackers in Diwali 2025 or later
India
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta says the city will ask the Supreme Court to allow certified green firecrackers for Diwali 2025 or later.
The plan is to let people celebrate with eco-friendly crackers that meet safety and environmental rules, aiming to respect both tradition and clean air.
Green crackers
Every Diwali, Delhi's air quality takes a big hit from regular firecrackers. The government hopes green crackers can be a middle ground—keeping celebrations alive while cutting pollution.
Right now, even certified green crackers can't be sold in Delhi-NCR.
The Supreme Court decided on October 8 if these safer options get the green light this year—a call that could shape how festivals are celebrated and how public health is protected in the capital.