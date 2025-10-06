Delhi to ask SC for green crackers in Diwali 2025 or later

Green crackers

Every Diwali, Delhi's air quality takes a big hit from regular firecrackers. The government hopes green crackers can be a middle ground—keeping celebrations alive while cutting pollution.

Right now, even certified green crackers can't be sold in Delhi-NCR.

The Supreme Court decided on October 8 if these safer options get the green light this year—a call that could shape how festivals are celebrated and how public health is protected in the capital.