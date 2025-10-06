Next Article
Gulmarg, Sinthan top receive fresh snow; temperatures plummet in Kashmir
India
Kashmir's hill spots like Gulmarg and Sinthan Top woke up to fresh snow on Monday, sending temperatures in Srinagar tumbling from 22.6°C to just 11°C in a day.
The weather department says rain and snow will stick around until Tuesday, so the chilly vibes aren't over yet.
Farmers asked to stop work to avoid damage
The sudden cold snap has put farmers on pause—officials have asked them to halt work for now to avoid damage.
There are also an advisory for people living near the Jhelum River, with warnings about possible landslides and heavy rain in Jammu through Tuesday afternoon.
If you're out and about in these areas, it's definitely a good time to stay alert (and maybe grab that extra sweater).