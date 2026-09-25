After alleged Aastha Kunj Park rape, Kamala Nehru students march

Protesters pushed back against measures that restrict women's mobility in the name of protection and restrictions on women after dark, saying these rules just put the burden on women instead of fixing real safety issues.

They called for better street lighting and public transport so everyone can access public places safely.

Students also asked for more support systems that let women study and work freely, pointing out that surveillance alone isn't enough, and suggested coming together soon to draft a "Charter of Demands" for lasting change.