After alleged Aastha Kunj Park rape, Kamala Nehru students march
After news of a 17-year-old girl's alleged rape at Aastha Kunj Park, Delhi University students took to the streets on Friday, September 25, 2026, marching from Kamala Nehru College.
Women from several colleges joined in, rallying under the message "Hum Auratein Azaad Hain" (we, the women, are free), calling out for safer public spaces.
Protesters demand better lighting and transport
Protesters pushed back against measures that restrict women's mobility in the name of protection and restrictions on women after dark, saying these rules just put the burden on women instead of fixing real safety issues.
They called for better street lighting and public transport so everyone can access public places safely.
Students also asked for more support systems that let women study and work freely, pointing out that surveillance alone isn't enough, and suggested coming together soon to draft a "Charter of Demands" for lasting change.