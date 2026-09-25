After Satya Niketan collapse MCD demolishes 543 properties, seals 178
India
After a deadly building collapse in Satya Niketan on September 6, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has gone into action mode.
In just over two weeks, they've demolished 543 properties, sealed 178 more, and sent out hundreds of notices for unauthorized construction and misuse of premises.
MCD finds 101 illegal PG hostels
MCD's checks found 101 illegal PG hostels in Satya Niketan alone, with three buildings labeled structurally dangerous.
Citywide, out of 2,453 PG buildings surveyed, only 730 had proper approval. Several were flagged as unsafe or needing repairs.
Following the incident, five MCD officials were suspended, and a government inquiry is underway to figure out what went wrong and how to prevent it next time.