Agniveer killed in avalanche honored by top military leaders
Agniveer Hariom Nagar, just 22 years old and serving on the tough Ladakh frontier, lost his life in an avalanche on July 20 while on duty.
Top military leaders, including Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, paid heartfelt tributes to his sacrifice.
Funeral with full military honors
Hailing from Tutiyaheri village in Madhya Pradesh, Nagar joined the Indian Army through the Agnipath scheme and served with the Fire and Fury Corps.
His funeral drew hundreds from his hometown as he was laid to rest with full military honors.
The Army has assured support for his family during this difficult time.