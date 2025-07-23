Odisha priest dies by self-immolation, leaves note blaming no 1
A 65-year-old priest, Pitabash Acharya, died by self-immolation in his backyard in Badiaostha village, Ganjam district, Odisha on Wednesday.
His wife was inside the house at the time. Despite family and villagers rushing him to a local health center, he couldn't be saved.
Police have registered an unnatural death case and are looking into what led up to this.
Note found at scene
Acharya lived with his wife while their two sons stayed elsewhere. He had been dealing with diabetes, high blood pressure, and gastro issues for a while.
According to his younger son, Acharya had seemed withdrawn and quiet in the days before his death.
A suicide note was found at the scene stating that no one else was responsible for what happened.
Police are continuing their investigation into the circumstances around his passing.