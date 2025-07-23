Next Article
Bengaluru businessman, son murdered in Andhra Pradesh; bodies found buried
A Bengaluru businessman, Veeraswamy Reddy, and his son Prashanth were abducted and murdered in Andhra Pradesh.
The two had traveled to Narasaraopet for a court hearing about a cheque bounce case when they were kidnapped.
Their bodies, found near Santhamaguluru with slit throats, left police calling it a "premeditated murder."
Bodies found in decomposed state
The bodies were discovered in a decomposed state. Police teams from Palnadu and Bapatla districts are working together to track down suspects and the vehicle used in the crime.
No arrests have been made yet, but investigators are collecting evidence and speaking to witnesses as they work to solve the case.
The incident has shaken the local community and raised concerns about safety in the area.