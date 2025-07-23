Next Article
Delhi woman arrested for murdering husband, tries to stage suicide
Farzana Khan, 29, has been arrested in Delhi for murdering her husband, Md Sahid.
At first, she told police he'd taken his own life because of gambling stress.
But after officers found her online searches about sleeping pills and deleting chats, Farzana admitted to killing him.
She said she was unhappy in the marriage and upset about Sahid's gambling debts and her affair with his cousin.
Crime scene was cleaned up before police arrived
Police discovered the crime scene had been cleaned up before they arrived.
The postmortem showed one stab wound was fatal and couldn't have been self-inflicted.
Investigators are now questioning Sahid's cousin in Bareilly to see if there was any involvement.
The case is being led by Deputy Commissioner Sachin Sharma from Delhi's Outer Police Division.