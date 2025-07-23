Delhi woman arrested for murdering husband, tries to stage suicide India Jul 23, 2025

Farzana Khan, 29, has been arrested in Delhi for murdering her husband, Md Sahid.

At first, she told police he'd taken his own life because of gambling stress.

But after officers found her online searches about sleeping pills and deleting chats, Farzana admitted to killing him.

She said she was unhappy in the marriage and upset about Sahid's gambling debts and her affair with his cousin.