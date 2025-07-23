Next Article
Australian motorcycle influencer dies during police chase
Bradley Wilder, a 20-year-old Australian motorcycle influencer known for his TikTok and Instagram posts, died on July 20 after crashing during a police pursuit in Newcastle.
Police tried to stop him over partially obscured license plates, but after a brief five-minute chase, he lost control and hit a traffic pole.
Paramedics couldn't save him.
Investigation into police pursuit
Wilder's death has led to an official investigation into both the police pursuit and his decision to flee.
Family and fans remember him as "soft-spoken" and "respectful," with his cousin Monique saying he was known for safe riding—making his passing under such avoidable circumstances especially heartbreaking.