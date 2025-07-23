IndiGo's Ahmedabad-Diu flight aborts take-off after engine fire alert
An IndiGo flight from Ahmedabad to Diu had to stop its take-off on Wednesday when an engine fire alert popped up.
The ATR aircraft, carrying around 50 passengers and crew members, was safely brought back to the bay and everyone got off without injuries.
No one was hurt, but it definitely shook up the morning for those on board.
Passengers can get a refund or rebook
The pilots acted fast and made sure everyone was safe.
IndiGo says they're checking the plane thoroughly before flying it again, and passengers can get a refund or rebook if their plans got messed up.
DGCA looking into recent technical issues faced by IndiGo
This isn't just a one-off—IndiGo has had two other technical issues this month, including an emergency landing and an engine failure.
Now, India's aviation regulator (DGCA) is digging deeper into these incidents, especially after last month's tragic Air India crash near Ahmedabad.
If you fly often or know someone who does, it's worth keeping an eye on how airlines handle safety right now.