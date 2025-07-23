IndiGo's Ahmedabad-Diu flight aborts take-off after engine fire alert India Jul 23, 2025

An IndiGo flight from Ahmedabad to Diu had to stop its take-off on Wednesday when an engine fire alert popped up.

The ATR aircraft, carrying around 50 passengers and crew members, was safely brought back to the bay and everyone got off without injuries.

No one was hurt, but it definitely shook up the morning for those on board.