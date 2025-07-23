Next Article
Missing boys found safe in separate incidents in Delhi
Good news from Delhi—two boys who went missing in separate incidents were both found safe after a few tense days.
One, a 10-year-old from Dabri, left home with neighbors for the Kanwar Yatra without telling his parents.
The other, a 13-year-old from Budh Vihar, disappeared after a fight at school and didn't come home.
One went to Uttarakhand, other wandered around Rohini
The younger boy had joined friends on an unplanned trip to Uttarakhand, leaving his family worried until police tracked him down and brought him back.
The older boy wandered around Rohini before being located in Rithala.
Thanks to quick police action, both boys are now back with their families and safe—definitely a relief for everyone involved.