Next Article
Maharashtra's new housing policy aims to build 50L homes by 2035
Maharashtra just rolled out its Housing Policy 2025, promising 50 lakh new homes by 2035—mostly for people from lower- and middle-income groups.
The project is part of the "My House, My Right" vision and comes with a massive ₹70,000 crore investment to help make home ownership more accessible.
Highlights of the new housing policy
The plan targets building 35 lakh houses in the first five years alone, backed by an expanded MahaAwas Fund of ₹20,000 crore.
There's a focus on slum rehab and making it easier for industrial workers to live near their jobs with "Walk to Work" housing in MIDC areas.
Plus, the policy pushes for eco-friendly construction, faster approvals, and special incentives so seniors, women, and vulnerable groups can find affordable homes too.
```