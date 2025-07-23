Maharashtra's new housing policy aims to build 50L homes by 2035

Highlights of the new housing policy

The plan targets building 35 lakh houses in the first five years alone, backed by an expanded MahaAwas Fund of ₹20,000 crore.

There's a focus on slum rehab and making it easier for industrial workers to live near their jobs with "Walk to Work" housing in MIDC areas.

Plus, the policy pushes for eco-friendly construction, faster approvals, and special incentives so seniors, women, and vulnerable groups can find affordable homes too.

```