Agra constable under investigation after minor alleges repeated rape
India
A police constable in Agra is under investigation after a minor accused him of repeatedly raping her by pretending he would marry her.
She says they first connected on Snapchat, and things took a dark turn from there.
Her complaint at Kankerkhera police station has set off a formal probe.
Circle Officer Shiv Thakur confirms probe
Circle Officer Shiv Thakur shared that the investigation is in full swing, with police gathering evidence and checking every detail due to how serious the claims are.
The case also notes that the minor came into contact with the constable through Snapchat, and police are investigating.