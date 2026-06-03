Ahmedabad police conduct Operation Delta, identify 166 undocumented Bangladeshi immigrants

Sharad Singhal leads raids across Ahmedabad

Joint Commissioner Sharad Singhal led teams from multiple police units through areas like Danilimda, Narol, Sarkhej, Juhapura, and Naroda.

Out of those detained, 95 were women and 30 were children; women were working in spas and in prostitution, while men worked as laborers.

Police also found fake Aadhaar cards and are now investigating possible links to trafficking networks.

In 2025, 465 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants were deported from Ahmedabad city.