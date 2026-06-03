Ahmedabad police conduct Operation Delta, identify 166 undocumented Bangladeshi immigrants
Ahmedabad police just carried out Operation Delta, where they identified at least 166 undocumented Bangladeshi immigrants overnight.
More than 300 people were detained across the city, making this one of the biggest crackdowns since last year.
Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi is expected to share updated numbers soon.
Sharad Singhal leads raids across Ahmedabad
Joint Commissioner Sharad Singhal led teams from multiple police units through areas like Danilimda, Narol, Sarkhej, Juhapura, and Naroda.
Out of those detained, 95 were women and 30 were children; women were working in spas and in prostitution, while men worked as laborers.
Police also found fake Aadhaar cards and are now investigating possible links to trafficking networks.
In 2025, 465 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants were deported from Ahmedabad city.