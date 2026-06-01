Microsoft's Majorana 2 chip may make quantum computing practical soon

Microsoft has unveiled the Majorana 2, its next-generation topological quantum chip. The new chip is said to be 1,000 times more reliable than its predecessor, Majorana 1. The improvement comes from a new material stack and the use of Microsoft Discovery's agentic AI. Chetan Nayak, a technical fellow at Microsoft and corporate vice president of quantum hardware, explained that the team improved Majorana 1's material stack for a more stable topological phase in Majorana 2.

Design upgrades Majorana 2's qubit lifetimes exceed an impressive 20 seconds The Majorana 2 chip replaces the aluminum superconductor of its predecessor with lead. It also updates the semiconductor active region to a combination of indium arsenide and indium arsenide antimonide. These changes are said to improve qubit performance. Nayak noted that in the aluminum-based Majorana 1, qubit lifetimes ranged from one to 12 milliseconds. However, in Majorana 2, these lifetimes exceed an impressive 20 seconds, an improvement of over 1,000 times stability-wise.

Roadmap acceleration Microsoft accelerates timeline for practical quantum computer The impressive progress with Majorana 2 has prompted Microsoft to accelerate its timeline for a scalable, practical quantum computer. "We have cut our timeline in half and now aim to reach this target by 2029," Nayak said. The company is working on a fault-tolerant prototype quantum computer based on topological qubits, hoping to use quantum computing to solve some of the world's most difficult problems.

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