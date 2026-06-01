Australia beat Pakistan in 2nd ODI, level three-match series: Stats 

After losing the opener, Australia bounced back and defeated Pakistan in the 2nd ODI at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. On a spin-friendly track, the Aussies managed 231/9 (50 overs) after being invited to bat. Half-centuries from Josh Inglis and Cameron Green bolstered them. In response, Pakistan suffered a top-order collapse. Despite a late half-century from Shadab Khan, Pakistan perished for 190 (44 overs).

Australia How Australia's innings panned out Australia had a woeful start, losing Alex Carey on the first ball. Despite a timely recovery, they slumped to 51/3. Inglis and Green added 51 runs to take Australia past 100, but Arafat Minhas dismissed the Aussie skipper. Green and Matt Renshaw stitched another 50-plus stand before Abrar Ahmed removed the former. Contributions from Renshaw (43) and Oliver Peake (31) took Australia to 231/9.

Chase Pakistan falter in chase Pakistan lost both their openers within two overs. Lifting the hosts from 6/2, Babar Azam and Ghazi Ghori showed some promise. However, the brilliance of Australian bowlers left Pakistan reeling at 78/6. Shadab and Arafat Minhas inspired hope in the Pakistan camp thereafter, adding 59 runs. After Minhas's dismissal, Shadab fought alone. He smashed a fighting half-century to frustrate the Aussies. However, Tanveer Sangha ended his 71-run knock, giving Australia a 41-run win.

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Breakthrough Ellis, the pick of Australia's bowlers After Pakistan were down to 168/8, Shadab shared a 21-run stand with Haris Rauf. While Shadab scored every run, Rauf farmed the strike for 15 balls. As Pakistan were looking to reach the 200-run mark, Ellis broke the crucial partnership by removing Rauf. Ellis earlier dismissed Maaz Sadaqat, Babar, and Arafat Minhas, being the pick of Australia's bowlers (4/33 in 9 overs).

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Numbers Key numbers of Ellis, Shadab Ellis recorded his career-best returns in ODI cricket. According to ESPNcricinfo, the Australian pacer has raced to 24 wickets from 19 ODIs at an average of 35.7. Meanwhile, Shadab, whose knock went in vain, scored his fifth half-century in the format. Across 72 ODIs, the Pakistan all-rounder owns 926 runs at an average of 27.23. The spinner also has 85 ODI wickets.

Knocks Fifties from Inglis, Green Inglis earlier played a captain's knock for Australia, smashing a 74-ball 51. It was his maiden ODI fifty as captain. Inglis now has five half-centuries in the format. He owns 830 runs from 35 ODIs at 29.64 (SR: 101.71). Meanwhile, Green slammed his maiden ODI fifty against Pakistan. Across 33 ODIs, the all-rounder now has 835 runs at 41.75. His strike rate reads 86.26.

Information Shaheen Afridi joins legends For Pakistan, skipper Shaheen Afridi was the standout bowler. He took three wickets for just 36 runs (8 overs). Shaheen became only the third Pakistan captain to take a wicket off the first ball of an ODI innings, joining Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis.