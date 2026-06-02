Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi joins legends with this ODI record

Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi has joined an exclusive club of legendary bowlers by taking a wicket on the first ball of an ODI innings. The left-arm fast bowler achieved this feat while leading Pakistan in the 2nd ODI against Australia at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium on Tuesday. He dismissed Australia's opener Alex Carey with his very first delivery, giving Pakistan an ideal start to the match.

Milestone Shaheen's perfect start Shaheen's delivery was pitched outside the off stump, luring Carey into a shot that resulted in an edge crashing back onto the stumps. The wicket sparked immediate celebrations as Pakistan seized the early advantage. This dismissal not only provided an early breakthrough but also earned Shaheen a place in Pakistan's record books as only the third captain to take a wicket with the first ball of an ODI innings.

Legacy Shaheen joins legends Akram and Waqar Before Shaheen, only Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis had achieved this feat as Pakistan captains. Akram was the first to do so against Zimbabwe in December 1993, dismissing Andy Flower with his very first delivery. Eight years later, Waqar joined the elite club by removing Marcus Trescothick with the first ball of an ODI against England at Headingley. Now, Shaheen has added his name alongside these legends in cricket history.

Advertisement

Match summary Australia restricted to 231/9 Shaheen's early strike resulted in Australia slumping to 51/3. While rescuing knocks from Josh Inglis, Cameron Green, and Matt Renshaw propelled Australia past 200, Shaheen returned to take two more wickets. The Pakistan skipper, who dismissed Matthew Kuhnemann and Nathan Ellis, conceded just 36 runs from his eight overs, including a maiden. He was the pick of Pakistan's bowlers.

Advertisement